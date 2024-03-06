Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

