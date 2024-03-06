McEwen Mining Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUX. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

