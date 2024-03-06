McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,987,000 after purchasing an additional 396,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 771,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Articles

