Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0728

Mdex (MDX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $69.19 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

