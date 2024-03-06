Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several research firms recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 366,031 shares during the last quarter. Aragon Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 610,006 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 482,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

