MeridianLink’s (MLNK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE MLNK traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 189,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MeridianLink by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

