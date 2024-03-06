MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Hits $511.32 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $511.32 million and $76.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $97.38 or 0.00145800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004045 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,761.17 or 0.99952625 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.91251651 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $81,114,995.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.