Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
Michael Hill International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.59.
Insider Activity at Michael Hill International
In related news, insider Daniel Bracken 1,123,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Michael Hill International Company Profile
Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Michael Hill International
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.