MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,051.01

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,051.01, but opened at $1,140.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,175.24, with a volume of 761,334 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.69 and a 200-day moving average of $498.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total value of $2,558,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,291.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,725 shares of company stock valued at $68,565,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

