Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance
MMIT traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 137.49 ($1.74). 53,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,220. The stock has a market cap of £158.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,287.50 and a beta of 0.71. Mobius Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 118.77 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.45.
About Mobius Investment Trust
