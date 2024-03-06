Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

MMIT traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 137.49 ($1.74). 53,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,220. The stock has a market cap of £158.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,287.50 and a beta of 0.71. Mobius Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 118.77 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.45.

Get Mobius Investment Trust alerts:

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.