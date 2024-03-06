Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
MDV stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.99%.
Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv Industrial
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.