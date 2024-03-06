Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

MDV stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.99%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.