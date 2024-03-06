Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

MDV stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.99%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

