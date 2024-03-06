Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

