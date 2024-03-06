Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,642. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

