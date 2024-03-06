Monero (XMR) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $87.95 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $144.35 or 0.00214797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,203.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00610183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00055704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00147906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,406,772 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.