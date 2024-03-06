Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces — Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSDL opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSDL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

