Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces — Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MSDL opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $20.82.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSDL
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.