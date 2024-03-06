Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,421,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,600. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $98.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

