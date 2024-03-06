MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

MorphoSys stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.16. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

