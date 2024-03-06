Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $331.97 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.