Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.31

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 26874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,938,000 after buying an additional 1,903,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

