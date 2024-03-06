Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Myers Industries Stock Up 6.7 %

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

