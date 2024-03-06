Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

