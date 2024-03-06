Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 891,442 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,869. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

