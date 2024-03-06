Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Natera
In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 891,442 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,869. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.