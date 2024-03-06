Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.90.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,177,444.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,177,444.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,442 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,869 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

