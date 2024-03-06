NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.58.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

