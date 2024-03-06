Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.52% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.
Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $168.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
