Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s previous close.

Netcall Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:NET traded up GBX 1.14 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91.64 ($1.16). The company had a trading volume of 264,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,702. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The firm has a market cap of £150.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,054.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($748,343.70). Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

