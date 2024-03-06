Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 17,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,705.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,705.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,619 shares of company stock valued at $574,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Neuronetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 969,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 180,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $2,667,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

