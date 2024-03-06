Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 36272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Nevro by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 363,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

