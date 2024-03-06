New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 205,037 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.21.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in New Found Gold by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

