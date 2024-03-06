NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewtekOne had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NewtekOne Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $28,785. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth $25,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 470,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

