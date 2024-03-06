NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $768.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

