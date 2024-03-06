NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,564,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. 4,136,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,052,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

