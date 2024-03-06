NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 106,934 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 0.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 386,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

