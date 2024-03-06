Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.68. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDLS

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.