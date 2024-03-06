Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nordson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.