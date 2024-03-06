Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Nordstrom Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of JWN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 9,313,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,527. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

