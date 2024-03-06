Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $23,572,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

