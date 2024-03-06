Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,831. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

