Northland Capmk Comments on ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADTRAN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6,481.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

