Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.