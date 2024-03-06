NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $4.10. NuScale Power shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 1,884,413 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NuScale Power Stock Up 14.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

