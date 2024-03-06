Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $25.27

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $23.50. Nuvei shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 220,562 shares changing hands.

NVEI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 2,516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 255,365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 182,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

