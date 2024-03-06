NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $20.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $880.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,813,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,296,047. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $889.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $642.25 and a 200-day moving average of $524.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.00.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

