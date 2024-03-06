NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0 %

NVDA traded up $26.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $885.64. 28,104,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,362,555. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $889.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $642.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

