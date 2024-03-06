NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.10. NWTN shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 19,461 shares traded.

NWTN Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

