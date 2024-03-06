Nyxoah’s (NYXH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.
NYXH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nyxoah
Nyxoah Trading Down 10.5 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nyxoah
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.