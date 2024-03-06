Nyxoah’s (NYXH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.

NYXH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Trading Down 10.5 %

Nyxoah stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.