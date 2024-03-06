Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.93 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $868.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

