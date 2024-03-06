Oculis’ (OCS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.07% from the stock’s previous close.

OCS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OCS

Oculis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Oculis stock remained flat at $12.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,503. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.