Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.66 on March 22nd

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance
ECO opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.46.
Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers
Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Okeanis Eco Tankers
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Institutions are Buying Broadcom Stock, a 30% Discount to Nvidia
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.