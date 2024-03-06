Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.66 on March 22nd

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

ECO opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $3,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

