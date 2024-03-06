Old North State Trust LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 12.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Old North State Trust LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,697. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.